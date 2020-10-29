Brenda Joyce Curtiss, age 69, of Blanchard passed away peacefully under Hospice care Monday October 26, 2020. Funeral Services for Brenda will take place on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel with Patti Hicks officiating. Interment will take place at Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral chapel from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Mid-Michigan Hospice and the Isabella County Commission on Aging. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. The family respects and understands if anyone should choose not to attend, given the rising health risks due to Covid19. Everyone in attendance will be asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. She was born September 20, 1951 to Melvin and Ernestine (Tatro) Curtiss, joining her brother Wendell. Brenda graduated from Montabella High School in 1969. Brenda retired from Bandit Industries of Remus in 2001 after 18 years. She started her career in the wood harvesting industry at Morbark in 1973. Brenda enjoyed traveling, the casino and bingo, police crime shows, music trivia and Sports especially the Tigers. But her true passion was reading & books. Such a great passion, that after retiring she worked part time at the Tate Memorial Library in Blanchard. Library patrons have said Brenda could pick out a book or author that she thought they would enjoy, and she was spot on. Brenda was an active member of the Blanchard American Legion Auxiliary and of the Rolland Township Election Board. Brenda is survived by her brother, Wendell of Mt Pleasant, her nephew Mark of TN, her Uncle Charlie Roethlisberger, Aunt Alice Tatro and numerous Tatro cousins. She is also survived by a circle of friends both from high school, work and a special group· known as her secret pals that travelled together and who enjoyed many outings and special events together. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, her Curtiss and Tatro Aunts and Uncles. You may view Brenda’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com