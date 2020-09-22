Brenda Kathryn Veit, succumbed to the complications of burst aneurysm she suffered in April of 2020, while wintering in Florida. Brenda was born August 19, 1949 to Martin F. and W. Evelyn (Caszatt) Coughlin. She married James R. Veit and they had two children, Dina Marie and Blair Allen. She and Jim separated and Brenda never remarried. Brenda was fiercely devoted to the people she loved and she loved with everything she had! She would have given the shirt off her back to someone in need. Brenda would drop anything to help any one of her brothers, sisters, kids, grandkids, nieces or nephews. She was a very giving person and was very proud of her children, grandchildren and great granddaughter. She was also extremely patriotic and proud of her father, brothers and son that served in the military. Brenda is survived by her mother Evelyn (Caszatt) Coughlin; her children Dina (Eric) Peek and Blair Veit, brothers Dan Coughlin and Lee (Connie) Coughlin and sisters Connie (Terry) Lynch, Yvonne (Al Frederickson) Coughlin, and Kathy (Kevin) Darnell; grandchildren Danielle (Anthony Waterman) Veit, Connor (Sarah) Veit, Ethan Peek (Myranda Blumhardt), Daniel Peek (Sara Erickson) and Eric M. Peek (Amber Doom), and great granddaughter Willow Veit, all of whom she was THE most proud of!! Brenda is Preceded in death by her father Martin, nephew Kevin Matthew Darnell, niece Andrea Campbell, great nephew Colton Sherman, great nephew CJ Ross, great nephew L/Cpl Justin Ellsworth. Services for Brenda will be Sunday, September 27 at 3 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home. There will be visitation on Saturday from 4-6 p.m. The service will also be livestreamed on the Berry Funeral Home Facebook page.



