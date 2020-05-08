Age 54, of Alma, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at her home with family by her side. Brenda was born August 24, 1965 in Pottsville, PA., the daughter of Harold and Doretta (Root) Helman. She graduated from Alma High School with the class of 1983. Ever since Brenda went to Spain with her Spanish Class in high school, she fell in love with travelling. Brenda enjoyed it so much she made it her career and worked for World Travel as a travel agent. One of her favorite places to go was Florida and had dreams of retiring there. She was member of the Alma Elks Lodge 1400. She is survived by her sisters Elaine (Randall) Helman-Boudreau, Sue Helman, nieces and nephews Traci, Stacy and Tammy Grube, Larry Bloom, Christina (Mike) Saxton, Melissa (Tony) Bacoccini, great nieces Rachael (Jason) Ebright, Taylor Grube, Lani and Oliva Bloom, Jocelyn Bacoccini, great great nieces Vanessa and Alexandria Ebright, and close friends Traci Bloom, Emily Jackson, Nancy Sponseller and Carlos Deleon. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dallas to the Rescue or the Alma Elks Lodge 1400. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home. To view Brenda’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from May 8 to May 9, 2020.