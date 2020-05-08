Brenda Kay Helman
1965 - 2020
Age 54, of Alma, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at her home with family by her side. Brenda was born August 24, 1965 in Pottsville, PA., the daughter of Harold and Doretta (Root) Helman. She graduated from Alma High School with the class of 1983. Ever since Brenda went to Spain with her Spanish Class in high school, she fell in love with travelling. Brenda enjoyed it so much she made it her career and worked for World Travel as a travel agent. One of her favorite places to go was Florida and had dreams of retiring there. She was member of the Alma Elks Lodge 1400. She is survived by her sisters Elaine (Randall) Helman-Boudreau, Sue Helman, nieces and nephews Traci, Stacy and Tammy Grube, Larry Bloom, Christina (Mike) Saxton, Melissa (Tony) Bacoccini, great nieces Rachael (Jason) Ebright, Taylor Grube, Lani and Oliva Bloom, Jocelyn Bacoccini, great great nieces Vanessa and Alexandria Ebright, and close friends Traci Bloom, Emily Jackson, Nancy Sponseller and Carlos Deleon. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dallas to the Rescue or the Alma Elks Lodge 1400. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home. To view Brenda’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Morning Sun from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home - Alma
531 N State St.
Alma, MI 48801
989-463-8970
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Heavens gain, our loss! May you rest in peace my friend.
Florence Kavanagh
Friend
May 9, 2020
Brendas smile could light up any room! She was great at her job and planned several trips for us. She was sweet and caring and no matter how busy she was, she made you feel like her first priority. We are so sorry for your loss. Brendas laugh will ring through the heavens!
John Sams
Acquaintance
May 8, 2020
Brenda was a beautiful person and friend. Always a smile on her pretty face. We had so many good laughs and I will forever cherish the trips to Florida with her and Emily. She will be dearly missed.
Nancy Sponseller
Friend
