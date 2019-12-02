|
Age 80, of Alma passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Masonic Pathways with her loving husband by her side. She was born on May 20, 1939 in Mt. Pleasant the daughter of Richard and Evaline (Parker) Gilpin. She married the love of her life, Darrell "Bert" Coe on February 14, 1959 at the Mt. Pleasant Church of Christ. Brenda was an avid reader and enjoyed sharing her talent of quilting with her family and friends. She especially loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Brenda is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bert Coe of Alma; four children, Tim (Suzanne) Coe of Delaware, Bob (Ellen) Coe, Stephen (Melanie) Coe and Tami Coe all of Maryland; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three brothers, Dick (Sharon) Gilpin of Arizona, John (Susan) Gilpin of St. Johns, David (Heidi) Gilpin of Shepherd; a sister, Louise (Andy) Pryor of Colorado; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter, Laura Coe. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff on 2 North for the exceptional care they gave Brenda. A celebration of Brenda's life will be held at a later date at East Superior Christian Church in Alma. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 3, 2019