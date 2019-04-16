Morning Sun Obituaries
Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service
114 S. Bradley
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
(989) 775-9943
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clark Family Funeral Chapel
Mt. Pleasant, MI
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Clark Family Funeral Chapel
Mt. Pleasant, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Clark Family Funeral Chapel
Mt. Pleasant, MI
View Map
Brian Keith Cook


1990 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brian Keith Cook Obituary
Cook, Brian Keith, age 28, of Manistee passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 13, 2019. Funeral Services for Brian will be held in Mt. Pleasant at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Saturday, April 20, at 11 a.m. with Benjamen Evers officiating. Interment will follow in Pine River Cemetery. A Luncheon will be held at Eagles of Mt. Pleasant following the Committal Service. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. Visitation will continue the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Brian was born on July 17, 1990, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Shelley Cook. Brian proudly served as a combat veteran in the United States Army National Guard. Brian was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with friends, skateboarding, and snowboarding. Import cars were Brian's passion, the faster the better. He was always ready for life's next big adventure. Brian is survived by his parents, Shelley (Larry) Lindroth; wife, Cora Cook; brother, Robert Cook; step-sister, Kerri (Jason Douglas) Lindrouth, biological father, James (Terry Brown) Henry, Sr.; half-brothers, James Henry, Jr. and Jeff (Maggie) Henry; half-sisters, Jamie Moore and Jenifer (Keith) Horton; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Brian was preceded in death by his grandmother, Ruth Cook; and several aunts and uncles. You may view Brian’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, light a memorial candle, or place a memorial donation at
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 17, 2019
