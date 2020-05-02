age 92, of Mt. Pleasant passed away peacefully Friday, May 1, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Due to the ongoing “Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order for all Michigan residents, a private Funeral Mass for Brigid will be held at Sacred Heart Church with Fr. Loren Kalinowski officiating. Family and friends are invited to join the services via a live broadcast on Tuesday, May 5, at 11 a.m. To do so, please visit the webcasting link at Brigid’s Book of Memories at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralchapel. Rite of Committal will take place in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Parish or Isabella County Commission on Aging. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Brigid was born on September 18, 1927, in Grand Traverse County, the daughter of James and Katherine (Ockert) Kuhlman. She was German by birth, Irish by choice. Brigid married Harley Keith Hinkley on June 20, 1953, in San Diego, CA. She was Valedictorian of the Class of 1945 at St. Mary’s High School in Hannah, MI. She was also the Valedictorian of the Class of 1951 at Mercy Central School of Nursing in Grand Rapids. She continued to further her education, becoming a Nurse Practitioner while working for 32 years at Central Michigan University Health Services. She retired in 1997 at age 70. She was a devout Catholic and a very active member for over 66 years at Sacred Heart Parish where she was a eucharistic minister, taking Communion to the homebound. Brigid was involved in various professional nursing organizations and programs. She was active in community service. Brigid loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, reading, fishing, gardening, and traveling. After retirement, Brigid volunteered at the CMU SAC. Most of all, she loved her children and doting on her grandchildren. Brigid is survived by her five daughters, Anne (Michael) Harless of Lake George, Beth Schafer of Mt. Pleasant, Christa (Mark) Clare of Mt. Pleasant, Dina Cocco of Ann Arbor, and Elaine (John) Davis of Mt. Pleasant; eight grandchildren, Jessica Harless, Jessica (Jesse) Schafer, Jodie Clare, Andrew Clare, Molly Cocco, Maxwell Cocco, Chelsea Davis (John McDonald), and Alesha (Eric) Baumann; three great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Harless, Harley Schafer, and Eden Schafer; brother Gerald (Theresa) Kuhlman of Traverse City, sister Rita Hennessey of Navarre, FL; and many nieces and nephews. The family wants to thank all of Brigid’s caregivers, for you are "truly phenomenal." Brigid was preceded in death by her parents, eight brothers, and two sisters. Brigid was also preceded by her loving husband, Harley Hinkley in 2006. You may view Brigid’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun from May 2 to May 3, 2020.