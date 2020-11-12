Bruce Miiller, 68, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2020, at MidMichigan Medical Center Gratiot in Alma. He was born December 2, 1951, in Cadillac, Michigan, son of the late Edward Otto and Mildred Hazel (Campbell) Miiller. After graduating from Bay City Central, he attended Delta College in Bay City before earning his bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University. On August 18, 1979, he married Mary Ann Wazny, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Midland. Bruce was employed as a teacher for St. Casimir School in Posen, St. Joseph the Worker School in Beal City, and finally Lakeview School in Lakeview. He retired from teaching in 2010 and worked for Rowley funeral home from 2010-2018. He was a member and volunteer at Mt. Pleasant Community Church where he played drums for the worship team. Some of Bruce’s favorite pastimes were traveling, waterfall hunting in the U.P., golfing, fishing, gardening, and most importantly, spending time with his family. Bruce is survived by his wife of 41 years, Mary Ann; four children, Rachel (Nick) Fussman of Mt. Pleasant, Matthew (Samantha) Miiller of Macomb Township, Christy (Travis) Hilton of Republic, MO, and Jacob Miiller of Mt. Pleasant; eight grandchildren, Spencer, Natalie, Benjamin, Logan, and Hazel Fussman and Eleanor, Margaret, and Vivian Miiller; one grandchild on the way; siblings, Edward Miiller, Marlene (Mike) Hulbert, David Miiller, Mark (Patty) Miiller, Kurt (Lisa) Miiller, and Greg (Lori) Miiller; brother in-law, Dennis Milliman; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Mildred; sister, Karen Milliman; infant brother, Larry; step father, Robert Ohlrogge; and niece, Melissa Hulbert. A private family service is being held for Bruce. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the Care Store or Isabella Community Soup Kitchen. Envelopes will be available at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com