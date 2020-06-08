Gerald Duane Brush, 75, of St. Louis, MI, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Mid-Michigan Medical Center, Midland, MI. Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis, MI, on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M., with Pastor Carl Cecil officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 3-8 P.M. at funeral home. Jerry was born in Sidney, MT on August 29, 1944, the son of Harry E. and Lorrene E. (Christensen) Brush. He graduated from Alma High School with the class of 1962. On June 25, 1966, Jerry married Marta L. Gee in Shepherd, MI. They were just short of celebrating 54 years of marriage. In his younger years, Jerry enjoyed drag racing, winning many trophies, which led to his love of all car racing, especially NASCAR. He enjoyed camping with his family. Jerry loved his sweets. Most of all, Jerry loved his family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jerry started his automotive career at Steer and Gear in Saginaw. He then worked at Fisher Body for nearly 30 years and was a member of UAW #602. Jerry was a proud member of AA for 32 years. His best friend was Bill W., the founder of AA. Jerry is survived by his wife Marta Brush of St. Louis, 3 children: Jerry (Julie) Brush of Wyoming, Leann Rogers of Alma, and Matt Brush of St. Louis; 7 grandchildren: Brandon (Sarah) Bender, Janelle (Jeff Wedel) Brush, Ryan (Tonya) Rogers, Logan Rogers, Abigail Trecy, Madison Brush, and Mya Nesen; 5 great grandchildren: Bristol, Brayden, Mia, Jenna, and Jonathan. He is also survived by 3 siblings: Ron Brush, Kathy (Steve) Alberda, and David (Gladys) Brush; sisters-in-law: Rosalie Brush and Laurie Brush; and many nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers: Douglas and Marlin Brush; and sister-in-law Karen Brush. Memorials may be made to the family to support Jerry's local AA group or the Lupus Foundation. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis, MI. Online condolences for the family can be made by visiting Jerry's obituary at



