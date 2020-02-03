|
Wyant, Calvin, age 95 of Blanchard, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Medilodge of Mt. Pleasant. Calvin was born October 6, 1924 the son of Conrad and Chloe (Delo) Wyant. He went to the Wyant school. Calvin served honorably in the South Pacific during WWII. He married Leila Fillhard on April 8, 1950. He did factory work and farmed. He enjoyed hunting, particularly rabbit hunting. Calvin is survived by his son Keith (Janet) Wyant; daughter Rosanne Wyant; two grandchildren Cathy (Stan Fortier) Pulverente and Cheri (Cliff) Holmes; two great-grandchildren, Zachary Pulverente and Alyssa (Franklin) Bowen; brother Chester Wyant, and several nieces and nephews. Calvin is preceded by both his parents, his wife Leila, great grandson Caleb Rich, and siblings Wilber Wyant, Lena Sherman, and Dorothy Smith. Services for Calvin will be Wednesday, February 5 at 11am at Berry Funeral Home. There will be visitation on Tuesday, February 4 from 5 to 8pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mt. Pleasant
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 4, 2020