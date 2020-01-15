|
|
Carl Deaton, 11-24-1951 - 1-15-2020. Carl passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Carl retired from Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort after working as a slot technician for 22 years. Survived by his wife, Deborah Deaton; his children, Carl (Carmen) Deaton, Heather (Jeffrey) Bajena, Brian (Michelle) Deaton; grandchildren, Brian (Brittany) Wagner, Sean (Andrea) Wagner, Miranda (David) Wagner, Adam, Dia, Sarah, Carl; great-grandchildren, Johnathon, Gracelynn, Kyleen, Payton, Phoenix. Carl was preceded in death by his parents. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements Maier Family Funeral Home, 5483 W. Weidman Road, Weidman, MI 989-644-5000.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 16, 2020