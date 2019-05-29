|
Carleen Elise Strouse escaped the physical boundries of this world to be with her Lord the morning of October 11, 2018, her family by her side. Carleen is survived by her parents, Carl and Connie Strouse, Sisters Cindy Stough (Russ) and Carrie Hales (Bruce), Husband Kyle Richardson, and children Heather, Erica, EJ, and Morgan. She was the proud loving "Nama" of 12 Grandchildren who were the light of her life. Kiara, Dakota, Ethan, Alina, Alexandria, Olivia, Kaladin, Bailey, Arya, Ryker, Evelynn, and Aurora. She was preceded preceded in death by her daughter Jessica Eve. Carleen was born in Mt Pleasant, Michigan on March 8, 1961 to Carl and Connie Strouse. She grew up on the Five C Ranch, with her sisters, Cindy and Carrie, in Clare, Michigan. Carleen attended Clare schools through graduation, being known as the cheerleader with the amazing smile that could light up the darkest of rooms. It was here that she blatantly stole the heart of Kyle before she attended MMCC for two years. Carleen was married and had two children, Jessica and Erica. She was very active as a Rebekah with the I.O.O.F. Lodge. Kyle was also married at the time and had two children, Heather and EJ. Once that was out of their systems, they married each other amd had one child, Morgan. From that point, the blended family was created and the 12 grandchildren followed. She loved her children and grandchildren more than life itself. Kyle and Carleen moved to Texas in the early 90's where they opened Performance Marine in Mcqueeney. The business thrived for the better part of 20 years, largely due to the infectious and genuine smile that customers were treated to by Carleen. Kyle's mechanical abilities helped, but it was the smile and warmth of this lady that brought people back many times just to stop in for a dose of her brightness. She had the unusual and amazing ability to lift spirits just by her gracious nature and that amazing smile. After closing the business she retired to be able to do the things that were dearest to her heart. Quilting was her passion and this allowed her to delve deep into making her quilts, always stitched with love. She would not sell her creations, but if you were fortunate enough to get one, you had already paid for it by meaning enough to her to make it, as every stitch was placed lovingly with thoughts of the recipient in mind. She was welcomed to a quilting group in Seguin and soon made lasting friendships, always willing to take the time to help others. Once again, that smile won the hearts of many as her work was freely given creating more smiles along the way. She fought cancer for eight long years. Not many knew, and the ones that did could not believe she was carrying the awful burden that is cancer, as her smile never dimmed, her faith never wavered, and her ability to lift others with her smile never waned. A celebration of life was held on October 15th in Seguin Texas. The celebration of life here in Michigan will be held on Saturday, June 8th, at the Odd Fellow and Rebekah Hall, 208 Wilcox parkway in Clare from Noon until 3 PM, with Rebekah service at 2:30 PM. Her wish was that if you have something she made for you, bring it, share it, and then treasure it. Lilacs were her favorite...if you have some in bloom, bring them. The Rebekah Creed was her creed. "I am a Rebekah. I believe in the Fatherhood of God, the Brotherhood of man, and the sisterhood of women. I believe in the watchwords of our order...Friendship, Love, & Truth. Friendship is like a golden chain that ties our hearts together. Love is one of our most precious gifts, the more you give, the more you recieve. Truth is the standard by which we value people. It is the foundation of our society. I believe that my main concern should be my God, my family, and my friends. Then I should reach out to my community and the world, for in God's eyes, we are all brothers and sisters. I am a REBEKAH!"
Published in Morning Sun on June 2, 2019