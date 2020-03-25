|
Carmen Sue Bowser, Age 49, passed away Tuesday March 17th, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, MN after a six year battle with cancer. She was born December 7, 1970 in Gratiot County Michigan. Carmen was a beloved daughter, sister, wife and mother. She met the love of her life when she was twelve on a beach in Florida and married him twelve years later. Seven years and several jobs passed before she got the one job she always wanted and her first son was born. Two more boys followed quickly with many camping trips, adventures, and so many laughs. She was always playing funny little jokes on everyone and we loved it. She was the best friend of many and wise beyond her years. No one who met Carmen walked away sad. She loved everyone as soon as she met them and was always anxious to share her love of Jesus. Carmen fought cancer with Jesus and the Lord at her side and look forward every day to being with her family and she loved to make us smile quoting her favorite verse: Isaiah 40:31 But those who wait for the Lord -who expect, look for, and hope in Him - will gain new strength and renew their power; They will lift up their wings -and rise up close to God- like eagles rising toward the sun; They will run and not become weary, They will walk and not grow tired. We will miss her infectious laugh, her wonderful smile, and her contagious love for the Lord. She was a beautiful person inside and out. She is in Heaven with her mom and all her family that is there. And as she loved to say "in Jesus name, Amen." Carmen is survived by her Father Paul, her brother and his wife Bryon and Tanya, her aunt and her husband Zelma and Mike, her Husband Brian, and her children, Benjamen, Justin, and Liam, and all of those she loved and touched deeply.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 29, 2020