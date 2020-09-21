age 64, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at Spectrum Health-Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. Due to restrictions forced by Covid-19, there will be a celebration of life service at a later date, yet to be determined. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 1402 E. Preston Street, Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858. Carol was born December 24, 1955, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of David and Zena (Detheridge) Hindson. She graduated from Pontiac Central High School with the class of 1974. Carol married Paul Franklin Haas on June 19, 1982 in Mt. Pleasant. Carol obtained her master’s degree in Business Administration from CMU in 1993. She was the Director of Budget and Finance at CMU for 36 years, while also managing Lombard Limited for the last 17 years. Carol loved water skiing, downhill skiing, traveling, boating, and family time at Chippewa Lake. She was an amazing seamstress and loved making homemade things for her friends and family. Carol is survived by her children: Andrea (Kyle) Thompson of Wasilla, AK, Daniel (Megan) Haas of Wallace, and Kay (Josh) McArthur of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren Jeremiah, Sara, Gabriel, Michael, Elliott, Ryan, and Lucy; her father David Hindson of Bloomfield Hills; brother Paul (Mary) Hindson of New Baltimore; sister Denyce (Mike) Hodder of Steamboat Springs, CO; Paul’s family: Allan Haas of Lansing, Earl (Diane) Haas of Pontiac, Penny (Rick) Hess of Lake Orion, Irene (Gary) Mason of Naples, FL, Bethany (John) Andrews, Sr. of Las Vegas, Nancy (Al) Yenior of Sterling, Sharon (Jim) Hiveley of AuGres, Stacey (Robert) Verdusco of Omer; and many nieces and nephews. Carol was preceded in death by her husband Paul and her mother Zena. You may view Carol's obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com