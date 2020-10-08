age 79, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Laurels of Mt. Pleasant. There will be no services at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Animal Treatment Society, 1105 S. Isabella Rd., Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858. Carol was born May 20, 1941, the daughter of Mathias and Mary (Van Wie) Langlois. She worked for over 25 years for Central Michigan Community Hospital and had also worked as a housekeeper for Soaring Eagle Casino for 10 years. Carol enjoyed sewing, reading, and loved her pets. Carol is survived by her daughter Vickie (Garret) Salter of Shepherd; 5 grandchildren: Garret Salter of Lake Isabella, Gregory Salter of Mt. Pleasant, Grant (Kim) Salter of Nashville, TN, Gavin (Nicole) Salter of Shepherd, and Gabe (Jen) Salter of Midland; 7 great-grandchildren Ariel, Hayden, Shyanna, Ethan, Liam, Addisyn, and Bryce; brothers Bill (Dorothy) Langlois of Shepherd, Jim (Betty) Langlois of Winn, Fred Langlois of Mt. Pleasant, Joe (Sherry) Langlois of Mt. Pleasant; and sister Mary Wheeler of Mt. Pleasant. Carol was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law Frank Wheeler; and nephew Joe Wheeler. You may view Carol’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com