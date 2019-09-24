|
|
Carol Crowley, age 68, of St. Louis, passed away Monday, September 23rd at the Mid Michigan Medical Center in Alma. She was born on November 7th, 1950 in Alma, the daughter to the late Allan & Gertrude (Erway) Olson. She was a graduate of Alma High School in 1968. She married the love of her life, Richard W. Crowley on July 17th, 1971 in Alma. Carol retired from GTE after more than 20 years of service. She then worked for Patient Equipment Locker for more than a decade. She enjoyed playing pranks, tending to her flowers, and spending time with family. Carol loved her family more than life itself. Carol is survived by her husband, Richard; her sons Ben & Michelyn Crowley of Alma, Kevin Crowley of Battle Creek, Toby & Nikki Crowley of Syracuse, IN; 7 grandchildren, Mackenon, Braxton, Taelyn, Olivia, Kody, Hoyt, and Iree; sisters, Jack & Pat Weatherby, Colleen Brantley, Brad & Elaine Meihls and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, her parents in law Dick & Shirley Crowley and brothers in law Gary Brantley and Dave Crowley. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 5th at Pine River Township Hall in St. Louis from 1pm until 4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 25, 2019