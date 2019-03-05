|
|
SHAHAN, CAROL JEAN 10/16/1929 – 3/1/2019, age 89, most recently of Mt. Pleasant, MI and formerly of Kalamazoo, MI and Bradenton, FL, passed, after a lengthy struggle with respiratory illness. Carol was born and raised in Chicago until her family moved to Three Rivers, MI. Carol, was employed by Upjohn Corporation (currently Pfizer) from which she retired in 1992. Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Thomas R. Shahan. Carol is survived by her daughter, Linda (Jon) Darrow, Mt. Pleasant, MI, and three sons: Lawrence (Lorna) Atkinson, Vicksburg, MI, Richard (Barbara) Atkinson, Thompson Station, TN, and Randall (Lori) Atkinson, Johnston, IA; ten grandchildren: Jason, Nathan (Jessica), Logan (Tiffany) Darrow; Lonnie, Lance (Jennifer) Atkinson, Emily (Graham) Goodloe, Erin Atkinson (Wes Wiltse), Gregory (Crystal) Atkinson, Jacob, Rachel Atkinson; and seven great grandchildren. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at the Sarasota National Cemetery in Florida at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Senior Center of your choice. Our mom, grandma, and great grandma, WILL BE FOREVER MISSED!
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 6, 2019