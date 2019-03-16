age 75, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. A Celebration of Life for Carol will be held at the First United Methodist Church on Wednesday, March 20th at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Julie Greyerbiehl officiating. Interment will take place at Fort Custer National Cemetery next to her beloved husband Samuel. The family will receive friends on March 20th from 5:00 p.m. to the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brannan Family Scholarship at Central Michigan University. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel and the church. Carol was born on April 13, 1943, in Lansing, the daughter of M. Hubert and Elizabeth (Swogger) Musselman. She married Samuel Jacob Brannan on August 17, 1963, in Holt. Carol was a lifelong educator and began her teaching at Shepherd Public Schools. She received her Masters Degree in Library Science from Central Michigan University and worked as a librarian at CMU for over 35 years. Carol was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Michigan Education Association, PEO Sisterhood, and Artreach Board. She loved spending time with her family, traveling, especially to Disney World, and celebrating the Christmas season. Carol was especially proud of her grandchildren and thoroughly enjoyed every soccer game, choir concert, theatre performance or other athletic event. Carol is survived by her children, Timothy (Michele) Brannan of DeWitt and Lisa Brannan of Galesburg; 5 grandchildren, Katelyn, Megan, DJ, Joshwua, and Thomas; and sister, Barbara (James) Connor of Battle Creek. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Brannan on August 5, 2009; parents; and sister, Mary. You may view Carol’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary