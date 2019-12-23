|
age 78, of Riverdale passed away peacefully Sunday, December 22, 2019, at her home. Funeral Services for Carol will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Friday, December 27, at 12 noon with Benjamen Evers officiating. A Luncheon will immediately follow in the Reflections Reception Center. Interment will take place in the Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the time of the Service. Carol was born on February 5, 1941, in Clare, MI, the daughter of Ona James and Mary Lucile (Bush, Beltinck) Esch. She married the love of her life, Raymond E. Davis on October 30, 1959. Carol worked at both Mt. Pleasant and Alma hospitals and retired from the Alma Hospital as a medical records manager. Carol is survived by her children, Ray Davis II of Mt. Pleasant and Ross (Jackie) Davis of Shepherd; grandchildren, Matthew (Jennifer) Walrath, Ryan (Elizabeth Bigard) Walrath, Linsay (Robert) Wright, Brittany (Nick) Cole, Sydney, Meilssa, Raymond III, Morganne, and Shawn Davis; great-grandchildren; step-grandchildren; brother, Jerry Beltinck of Fenton; sister and best friend, Connie (Ron) Coughlin of Harrison; brother-in-law, Terry Davis of Riverdale; and several nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly. Carol was preceded in death by her loving husband, Raymond E. Davis; beautiful beloved daughter, Rhonda Lea (Davis) Walrath; parents, Ona James Beltinck and Mary Lucile Esch; and younger sister, Patricia Ann Beltinck. You may view Carol’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 24, 2019