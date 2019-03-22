|
Vowell, Carol Smith, age 73, of Vestaburg, passed away Thursday, January 24, 2019 at her residence. Carol was born January 11, 1946, in Alma, Michigan, the daughter of the late Everett (Bud) Smith and Dorothy (Brown) Douglass. She graduated from Vestaburg High School in 1964. She enjoyed arts & crafts, sewing and reading. Carol is survived by her husband, David Vowell of Vestaburg; daughter Amanda (Michael) Neill of Galloway, Ohio; grandchildren Andrew, Alexander and Abigail; her nieces and nephews and dear friends, Jim and Merrilee Clark. Carol was preceded in death by her mother and father, stepfather George Douglass, brother Byron, sister-in-law Jean, brother Richard (Linda) and sister Nancy (Larry) Beard as well as her son, Ryan Crane. Services will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00AM at the Vestaburg Church of Christ, 7289 Ave. B, Vestaburg, MI 48891. In lieu of flowers donations may made to the . Condolences to the family may be made utilizing the guestbook at
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 24, 2019