age 74, of St. Helen, Michigan, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan passed away on September 17, 2019 at home with her family by her side after a courageous two-year battle with cancer. She was born December 17, 1945 in Dodgeville, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Albert R. & Edna (Boyd) Allard Sr. A 1963 graduate of Attleboro High School, she earned her degree from Johnson & Wales Junior College and studied to be a legal secretary. Carole married Stephen Edward Pasch on August 10, 1969 at St. Mary’s Church in Attleboro and then moved to Michigan. Carole worked at Morbark for 4 years, before moving to Mt. Pleasant and working at Central Michigan University for 27 years in the English Department. Carole was also a legal secretary for Isabella county for 5 years. Carole along with her husband Stephen started a successful engraving business in Mt. Pleasant in the 80’s. After 25 long years of customer service, they both retired. Carole was an avid reader, loved to quilt, was a wonderful cook, collected stamps, enjoyed working at Walt Disney World in Florida, loved to travel and cruising with her family. More than anything, Carole loved and adored her family and grandchildren. Carole is survived by her husband of 51 years, Stephen E. Pasch, of Houghton Lake, three daughters; Jennifer Courtright of Mt. Pleasant, Melissa James of Orlando, Florida, and Tracy Sharkey of Macomb County, Michigan. Carole has 2 grandchildren; Corbin and Kendall Sharkey, also of Macomb County. She was preceded in death by her brother, Albert R. Allard Jr. Carole will always be remembered as a loving, cherished, supportive mother, sister, and wife. A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 22, 2019