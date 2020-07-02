Caroline "Susie" Schlegel - Passed away April 2020. She was born March 1946. She is survived by her son James Wilkinson and a daughter-in-law Sheila Wilkinson of Angola, Indiana. She is also survived by a sister Pauline of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, and a brother Cleo of Hubbardston, Michigan, and many nieces and nephews. She proceeds a bother Louis "Jim" Schlegel and her mother Verna (Pollard) Cotter, in death. A small get-together will be at the Lutheran Church in Remus at 1 p.m. July 18, with graveside services afterwords at Decker Cemetery in Blanchard, Mich.



