1/
Caroline "Susie" Schlegel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Caroline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Caroline "Susie" Schlegel - Passed away April 2020. She was born March 1946. She is survived by her son James Wilkinson and a daughter-in-law Sheila Wilkinson of Angola, Indiana. She is also survived by a sister Pauline of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, and a brother Cleo of Hubbardston, Michigan, and many nieces and nephews. She proceeds a bother Louis "Jim" Schlegel and her mother Verna (Pollard) Cotter, in death. A small get-together will be at the Lutheran Church in Remus at 1 p.m. July 18, with graveside services afterwords at Decker Cemetery in Blanchard, Mich.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Jul. 2 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved