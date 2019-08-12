Home

Anderson, Carolyn, age 93, went home to her Lord and her husband on August 5, 2019. She was born in Detroit on February 1, 1926, to the late Harold and Emma (Daniels) Weigold. She married Richard R. Anderson on June 19, 1948. He left us in September 2017. Carolyn was a middle school math and science teacher, active in her local church, enjoyed traveling after retirement, and was surrounded by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family. She is survived by six children, Neva (Teresa) Langwell, Janet (John) Tucker, Matthew (Nancy) Anderson, Michael Anderson, Paul (Rhonda) Anderson, Judy (Cliff) Sherwood; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family; and by her two sisters Janet Howard and Judy Johnson. A third sister, Grace Mataya, preceded her in passing. Cremation has taken place, as she wished. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 1:30 pm in Alma at the Lux Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 18, 2019
