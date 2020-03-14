|
age 46, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Woodland Hospice House. Funeral Services for Carrie will take place at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Benjamen Evers officiating. Burial will follow at Chippewa Township Cemetery. Following burial, a luncheon will take place at Reflections Reception Center. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 16, from 6-9 p.m. at the funeral chapel and beginning at 12 p.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Envelopes are available at the funeral chapel. Carrie was born April 12, 1973, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Norma Jackson. She graduated from Clare High School with the Class of 1992. Carrie worked for the Soaring Eagle Casino for several years. She was a member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe and the Mt. Pleasant Eagles #4463. Carrie is survived by her former husband Dan Naumes; good friend Dave Switzer; daughter Danielle Trepanier; son Brandon Isham; granddaughter Isabella; Mother Norma Jean Jackson Rapp; sisters Marcy and Bobbie Jo Jackson; brothers Timothy Jackson, Joseph Jackson, Wayne Jackson, Danny Jackson, and Steve Jackson, all of Mt. Pleasant; and many nieces and nephews. Carrie was preceded in death by her father George Francis; sister Connie Jackson; and brother Robert Jackson. To view Carrie’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 15, 2020