Carter Moody, age 9, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, at Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor with his loving family by his side. He was born April 28, 2011, in Mt. Pleasant to his parents, Mark Allen Moody and Carol Lynn (Beard) Moody, and welcomed into the home by his two older brothers and was cherished as a hero by Trevor and Josh. Carter was currently enrolled at Mary McGuire Elementary School and also had attended Ganiard and Pullen Elementaries. He loved so many things in life including swimming, music and singing, story time, trains, cows, driving in his jeep and going to school (because #1 he liked riding the bus on field trips and #2 he was so social). More than anything, he adored his older brothers. Carter’s contagious full-belly laugh will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Carter leaves behind his loving parents, Mark and Carol, both of Mt. Pleasant; his brothers, Trevor (Amber) Moody of Lansing and Josh Moody of Mt. Pleasant; maternal grandparents, David and Jeannie Beard of Valley Center, CA; aunts, Diane (Roger) Faber of Valley Center, CA and Melissa (Dan) Esquerra of La Habra, CA; uncle, Scott Moody of Evart; and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, George and Neva Moody. Carter’s memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, September 4, at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and on Friday one hour prior to the memorial service. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com