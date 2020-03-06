Morning Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swartz Funeral Home
1225 West Hill Rd
Flint, MI 48507-4735
(810) 694-2345
Resources
More Obituaries for Cathy VanAllen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cathy Jo VanAllen


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cathy Jo VanAllen Obituary
Of Burton, age 63, passed peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. An informal memorial and luncheon will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Flint Eagles on Dort Highway. Cathy was born in Flint, Michigan on June 22, 1956, the daughter of Elva “Orley” and Ruth Voliva. Cathy enjoyed taking care of all the members at Bay Harbor Golf Club. She was an extremely hard worker and would do anything for anyone. Traveling, spending time with family and making people laugh were her favorite things to do. Left to cherish her memory are father, Elva “Orley” Voliva; son, Ben VanAllen; daughter, Serenity (Jesse) Dankert; grandchildren, Kennedy, Nickolas and Christopher; brothers, Steve and Greg Voliva. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth (Voliva) and brother, Chuck Copeland. Your condolences may be shared with the family at swartzfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swartz Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -