Of Burton, age 63, passed peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. An informal memorial and luncheon will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Flint Eagles on Dort Highway. Cathy was born in Flint, Michigan on June 22, 1956, the daughter of Elva “Orley” and Ruth Voliva. Cathy enjoyed taking care of all the members at Bay Harbor Golf Club. She was an extremely hard worker and would do anything for anyone. Traveling, spending time with family and making people laugh were her favorite things to do. Left to cherish her memory are father, Elva “Orley” Voliva; son, Ben VanAllen; daughter, Serenity (Jesse) Dankert; grandchildren, Kennedy, Nickolas and Christopher; brothers, Steve and Greg Voliva. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth (Voliva) and brother, Chuck Copeland. Your condolences may be shared with the family at swartzfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 8, 2020