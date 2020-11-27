Cathy Schroll Zuker was born on January 7, 1950, and died suddenly on November 23, 2020, at the age of 70. She was the beloved wife of Gerald (Jerry) Zuker, who cared for her with gentleness and love during their 43 year marriage. She was the cherished mother of Benjamin (Jamie) Simon, and loving daughter of the late Herman Theodore Schroll and late Charlotte June McAuley Schroll. Cathy was an adoring grandmother to Anna and Claire Simon; dear sister to Ted (Michelle) Schroll, Janice (Ralph) Skinner, the late Chuck (Mary) Schroll, Eileen (Gary) MacDonald, and Paul (Laura) Schroll; dear sister-in-law to Marilyn (Bob) Zeneberg, Joe (the late Cindy) Zuker, Dave Zuker, the late Patrick (Patty) Zuker. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who loved her very much. As one of Cathy’s friends said, her family was “the light of her life.” Mrs. Zuker was a lifelong Michigander, lived all of her adult life in Mt. Pleasant, and worked for the City of Mt. Pleasant Clerk’s Office for many years. She was an active member of the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Michigan and led their Mt. Pleasant support group. A lover of animals, in her youth Cathy raised Collies, fostered puppies for Leader Dogs for the Blind in Rochester, MI, and cared for her own horse. She has been a devoted volunteer for the Humane Animal Treatment Society in Mt. Pleasant and also volunteered to tutor adults to develop their reading skills. She grew up riding the Crystal merry-go-round when vacationing with family at the lake every summer, remaining a carousel lover the rest of her life. Cathy was one of the kindest people on this earth despite facing many health challenges through her adult life, particularly the last six years. She met those challenges with courage, strength and positivity, and was admired by so many for the way she continued to live and enjoy life. Cathy will be remembered with love by all of those whose lives she touched. Due to COVID 19, a private family service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. You may watch a live stream of the service on Cathy’s Book of Memories at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com
, or on the funeral chapel Facebook page, www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralchapel
A celebration of her life will be held this coming summer when conditions are safe. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that charitable donations be made in her memory. Cathy would love that donations go to the Humane Animal Treatment Society, 1105 S. Isabella Rd., Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858 or the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Michigan, 29777 Telegraph Rd., #1651, Southfield, MI 48034. Thank you to everyone who loved Cathy and enriched her life. Please always remember her in your thoughts and prayers. You may view Cathy’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com