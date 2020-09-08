Cecil Gunderman, age 88, of Sumner passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Mid-Michigan Medical Center-Gratiot in Alma. He was born October 27, 1931 in Alma the son of Grover and Bertha (Guild) Gunderman. He married Lillian Foote on August 23, 1959 at the Vestaburg Church of Christ. Cecil proudly served his country in the United States Navy, from 1951 until his honorable discharge in 1953. Cecil owned Gunderman’s Amoco station in St. Louis for over 40 years, retiring in 2004. He was a Master Mechanic, who always enjoying collecting and working on cars and tractors. His greatest joy was spending time with his beloved grandchildren. Cecil is survived by three daughters, Beth (Tom) Soboleski of Berkley, Carolyn (Joseph) Fox of Sumner and Lynne (Fred) Bustin of Monroe, four grandchildren, Andrew and Allison Soboleski, Michael and Molly Fox, a brother, Ronald (Kathleen) Gunderman, a sister, Shirley Dreffs, a sister-in-law, Virginia Stratton, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Lillian in 2012, his siblings, Ethel McKay, Lillias Garrison, Robert Gunderman, John Gunderman, Aletha Bennett, Ruby Skinner, Lucille Fisher, Merrill Gunderman, brother-in-law, Keith Foote and sister-in-law, Doris Corey. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 1 pm at Ferris Center Cemetery with Pastor Keith Wise officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10th from 4-7pm at Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to the Gratiot County Commission on Aging. To view Cecil’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store