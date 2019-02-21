Age 93, of Saginaw, formerly of Alma passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at her home. She was born on January 10, 1926 in Quetzaltenange, Guatemala, Central American the daughter of Concepcian and Castulo (Vega) Paniagua. She was united in marriage to Hilton H. Harrison on October 31, 1947 in Guatemala. He preceded her in death in 1987. After moving to Alma with her husband she worked as a Gray Lady for four years at the Gratiot Community Hospital when they first opened their doors. She also worked as a nurse’s aid until 1968. She attended and graduated from Alma Practical Nursing School as an LPN and worked at the hospital, until her retirement in 1987. In 1993 she married Emil Domeyer. She enjoyed making crafts, especially sewing and crocheting. She was an excellent cook and an ever-devoted mother. She was often found taking care of others. Celeste is survived by her children, Ester Shipman of Lansing, William (Kay) Harrison of Saginaw, Olga Albert of Belding, Irma Harrison of Lansing, David (JoEllen) Harrison of St. Louis; grandchildren, Andrew Shipman, Adam Harrison, Michael (Tami) Harrison, Angela (Chris) Losee, Will (Lynzee) Harrison, Sally Harrison, Kaldi Leamon, Andrew Leamon, Jason Albert, Tori (Steve) Linebarrgh, James Harrison, Stacy DeLong, Matthew (Megan) Harrison and 17 great-grandchildren with one more on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Hilton, second husband, Emil, a son, Alanson Harrison, son-in-law, Larry Albert, two grandsons, Aaron and Tony Shipman, seven brothers and two sisters. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11 am at Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma with Fr. Jim Bessert officiating. Interment will follow in Chapel Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 24th from 2-5 pm with a 4:30 pm Rosary to be held at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Hospice or . To view Celeste’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary