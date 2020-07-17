Chad Arnold Kuzma (Seelye); age 33, of Mt. Pleasant passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Chad was born August 25, 1986 the son of Robin Clampitt. He enjoyed playing video games, listening to music, and tubing down the river. He also enjoyed tearing apart electronics and putting them back together. Chad is survived by his parents Robin and Gary Seelye of Gilbert, SC; 3 siblings Brandy (Scott) Hernandez of Shepherd, Jerry Kuzma of Gilbert, SC, and Garrick (Kymber) Seelye of Gilbert, SC; grandmother Norma Seelye of Midland; grandmother Sally Jobson of Gilbert, SC; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Chad is preceded by his brother Mark Kuzma, grandfathers Arnold Clampit and Larry Seelye, and longtime partner Leeanne Henry. There will be a graveside service on Monday, July 20 at noon at Lee Township Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.



