age 90, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, at her home. A Private Funeral Services for Charlene will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel with Benjamin Evers officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Those not in attendance are invited to watch a livestream of the service on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at 1 p.m. via the Clark Family Funeral Chapel webpage or Facebook page. Charlene was born on April 29, 1930 in Detroit, the daughter of Oscar and Mildred (Hall) Johanson. She married James J. Woodbury on September 20, 1946. Charlene loved crocheting afghans for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She would donate her afghans to the Red Cross and those in need. She enjoyed flower gardening and bird watching. She always cherished every visit and phone call from her kids and grandkids, which would be the highlight of her day. Her legacy and pride was being Mom to 10 children, 5 boys, 5 girls, which included two sets of twins, 19 grandchildren, and 32 great-grandchildren, of whom she loved dearly. Charlene is survived by her ten children, Marilyn Loomis of Essexville, Michael (Gin) Woodbury of Mt. Pleasant, Patrick (Betty Spangler) Woodbury of Sanford Lake, Vicky (Michael) Joyce of Clare, Terry (Markie)Woodbury of Mt. Pleasant, Sherry Woodbury of Mt. Pleasant, Daniel (Debra) Woodbury of Mt. Pleasant, Jeffrey Woodbury of Mt. Pleasant, Jamie (Bruce) Sirmans of Hudsonville, and Jodi Woodbury of Lansing; 19 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Charlene was preceded in death by her parents; 2 grandchildren; brothers, Arnie, Robin, and Brian Johanson; daughter-in-law, Patty Woodbury. You may view Charlene’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com
.