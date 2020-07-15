Charlene Kay VanHaften, age 77, of Breckenridge passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 peacefully at home with her family by her side. She was born July 27, 1942 in Elwell the daughter of Charles and Lucile (Minser) Proctor. She married Tom VanHaften on March 9, 1963 in Alma. After completing a degree in Library Science, Charlene earned a Master’s Degree in Business and Administration from CMU. Charlene worked as the Director of the American Red Cross, Case Manager for Big Brothers Big Sisters and retired from the GRESD as a Job Placement Specialist. She was an active and devoted member of the Breckenridge United Methodist Church. Charlene had a deep passion to see other women succeed and spent years helping others to just that. She was instrumental in the founding of the Career Closet and was a past member of PEO and Business and Professional Women. She also volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, Go Grow Gratiot and spent many years as a 4-H Leader. For her outstanding service to her communities, Charlene was awarded the Athena Award from the Gratiot Area Chamber of Commerce and was a past recipient of the Citizen of the Year Award in Breckenridge. Charlene was a Master Gardener and enjoyed quilting. She never missed an opportunity to travel and enjoyed seeing the World alongside her family and friends. Charlene loved being around people but nothing was more important than family, especially spending time with them at the family cottage on Houghton Lake. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. Charlene is survived by two daughters, Tracey (Ed) Heilman of Tennessee, Kristin (Chad) Gallahan of Breckenridge; two grandchildren, Madisen and Garrett Sigafoose; a sister, Mary (Robert) Sullivan; a sister-in-law, Rosalie Proctor; many special nieces and nephews and her beloved caregiver, Denise Cline. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Tom and a brother, Tom Proctor. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11 am at Lux and Whiting Funeral Chapel, Breckenridge with Pastor Lee Rhodes officiating. Interment will be held at a later date in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Breckenridge. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17th from 4-7 pm at the Funeral Home. Per the Governor’s Order, a mask must be worn and please continue to practice social distancing. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Breckenridge-Wheeler Township Fire Department or the Howe Memorial Library. To view Charlene’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit



