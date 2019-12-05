|
|
Eaton, Charles A. Sr.; age 71, of Shepherd passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at his home. Charles was born August 30, 1948 the son of Ira and Margaret (Gibson) Eaton. He served honorably in Vietnam. Charles worked as an auto detailer for Archie Oldsmobile until they closed. He married Lillian Hine in 1989. Charles was a member of the Victory Church in Mt. Pleasant and enjoyed motorcycles and antique cars. Charles is survived by 3 children Kelly (Dan) Engler of Oklahoma, Brian (Josette) Eaton of Oklahoma, and Charles Eaton Jr. of Shepherd; 4 step-children Elsie (Michael) Darnell of Swartz Creek, Connie (Gary) Conlay of Shepherd, William Heflin of Shepherd, and Larry Heflin of Indiana; several grandchildren; and sister Hazel Jeffrey of Mt. Pleasant. Charles is preceded by his wife Lillian, both his parents, and brothers Eric Sperry and Ira Eaton. Cremation has taken place and there will be a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 6, 2019