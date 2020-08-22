MACGREGOR, CHARLES DUNCAN, age 87, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at The Laurels of Mt. Pleasant. An outdoor Funeral Service for Charles will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, with Rev. Catherine A. Munz officiating. A Luncheon will immediately follow. Graveside Services will take place in Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, August 24, at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Those attending visitation or the service are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Memorial contributions may be made to Christmas Outreach or Community Compassion Network. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Charles was born on July 12, 1933, in Bay City, the son of Duncan and Marguerite (Gostage) MacGregor. Charles graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School with the class of 1952 and received a bachelors from Central Michigan University. While at CMU he was a member of the Delta Sig Phi. Charles joined the family business with his Father, MacGregor News Agency, and retired in 1996. He married Donna "Duckie" Nossaman in 1956. After Duckie's passing, Charles married Lois Ann Smith in 1986. Charles was a member of the Lions Club and the CMU Century Club. He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He loved hunting, fishing at Esnagi, Pine Portage, and Gaver Lake, playing golf, spending time at Higgins Lake and Naples, FL. Charles enjoyed volunteering at the Christmas Outreach. He enjoyed spending time with his "fun and games" group, but most importantly, spending time with his kids and grandchildren. Charles is survived by his six children; Debbie Hayes of Mt. Pleasant, Dave (Helen) MacGregor of Mt. Pleasant, Tracy (Kevin) Draves of Midland, Scott (Beth) MacGregor of Mt. Pleasant, Jeff Browne of Winn, and Nick (Janelle) Browne of Westfield, IN; 14 grandchildren, Spencer and Lauren MacGregor, Alyvia, Brooklynn, and Kendyll Browne, Jennifer, Melissa, and Katie Hayes, Danielle and Jenna Draves, Colin (Madeline Kramer) and Logan MacGregor, and Wyatt and Eli Browne; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Hastings, Margo (Lendy) Siefker, and Trudy Smith; and many nieces and nephews. Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Donna in 1980, wife, Lois in 2016; parents; sisters, JoAnn and Marilyn; brothers-in-law, Harry Smith, Cameron Buchanan, and Charles Munz; and nephew, Tony Smith. Charles' family would like to thank the staff and residents at Green Acres for their loving care of their father. You may view Charles’ obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com