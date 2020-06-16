Charles Woodthorp, 97, of Blanchard passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Masonic Pathways in Alma. He was born June 1, 1923, in Bancroft, Michigan, son of the late Charles and Pearl (Cortrite) Woodthorp. He married Phyllis Arlene Wilson on June 20, 1947, in Owosso, Michigan. Charles was a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army and fought in WWII. He worked for General Motors for 30 years on the repair floor in Flint. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, square dancing, playing cards and dominoes, and snowmobiling. He was a handyman and could fix almost anything. He loved his tractor, loved farming with both machinery and horses. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. Charles was a people person and had hundreds of friends. He had a big heart, was a big tease and put others first. For example, he and good friend Max Berry created a mobile kitchen to feed hundreds of volunteers at Kingdom Hall construction projects throughout Michigan. He was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1950. He enjoyed teaching others about the Bible’s promise of a wonderful future. He was confident our loving heavenly Father will resurrect him in due time to enjoy life again with health and youth. Charles is survived by his wife Phyllis Arlene; sons, Walter (Lois) Woodthorp of Wisconsin, Jerry (Deb) Woodthorp of Davison, Randy (Mary) Woodthorp of Wyandotte, and Chris (Cindy) Woodthorp of Blanchard; 10 grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by both of his parents; and his sister, Annabelle Allen. The family will hold a private memorial service on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 2 P.M. with Brian Thompson officiating. The service will be streamed live and will be available on Charles’ tribute page on the funeral home website. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com
Published in Morning Sun from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.