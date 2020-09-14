Charles Brown, 48, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away peacefully, Saturday, September 12, 2020, at home with his family by his side. He was born April 2, 1972, in Mt. Pleasant, son of William Doyle and Sharon Ann (Reihl) Brown. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1990 (where he played football) and received his bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University in 1994. On June 4, 1994, he married his high school sweetheart, Denise Haynes, at Zion Lutheran Church in Mt. Pleasant. He was currently employed by Nexteer Prototype Center in Saginaw as a material coordinator. Prior to that he owned Brown Water Solutions, worked for Owens Softwater, and CMU Charter Schools. Charlie enjoyed grilling, fishing, hunting, and spending time at his cabin in Gaylord. More than anything he enjoyed being with his family and robustly cheering on his children at their sporting events. Charlie is survived by his wife of 26 years, Denise; three children, Spencer Brown of Independence, OR, and Nicholas Brown and Caroline Brown, both at home; his parents, Bill and Sharon Brown of Mt. Pleasant; brothers, Jeff (Kristen) Brown and Roger (Anita) Brown, both of Mt. Pleasant; mother in-law, Lynda (Jim) Herrick of Mt. Pleasant; father in-law, Bill (Linda) Haynes of Caledonia; sister in-law, Danielle (Shawn) McBride of Mt. Pleasant; best friend, Bill Lybeer; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. A celebration of Charlie’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 18, at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. and on Friday one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pardee Cancer Fund or to the Brown Family. The family extends a special thank you to Lisa Smock at Karmanos in Mt. Pleasant for the compassionate care that she provided to Charlie and his family. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com