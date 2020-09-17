Charles Virgil "Chuck" Coleman, age 63, of Ithaca, MI, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Sparrow Hospital-Carson, Carson City, MI. Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca, MI, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11:00 A.M., with Pastor Mona Kindel officiating. Burial will take place at Collier Cemetery, Gratiot County, MI. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home. Chuck was born in Carson City, MI on September 3, 1957, the son of Russell and Willie (Weaver) Coleman. He graduated from Fulton High School with the class of 1975. On August 9, 1985, Chuck married Debra Lynn Brookman in Ithaca, MI. They were blessed with 35 years of marriage. Chuck loved his family more than anything, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing, trapping, and gardening. He always looked forward to the camping trips to Canada. He liked to collect coins and has jars for each of the grandchildren. Chuck worked for GM for 32 years, he retired as a Millwright in 2008. In retirement, he worked on Coleman farms with his brother Ken and for Dollar General in Middleton. Chuck is survived by his mother Willie, his wife Deb, and 4 children: Nichole (Jeremy) Little of Lake Odessa, Cary (Jose Gaitan) Wilson of Ithaca, Shannon (Amber) Coleman of Lake Odessa, and Sherie Wilson of Alma. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Kaylee Wilson, Lillian VanDeusen, Camren Shann, Gavin Coleman, Nathon VanDeusen, Hope Wilson, Braxton Coleman, and Bailee Coleman; great-granddaughter Skylar Hart, 5 siblings: Sandy Gross, Ken (Karen) Coleman, Carol (Gary) Cumberworth, Dawn (Lonnie) Riggle, and Bill (Jen) Coleman; and last but definitely not least, Ava, his English Bulldog. Chuck was preceded in death by his father Russell Coleman, infant brother Gary and brother Marvin. In a final act of selflessness, Chuck was a tissue donor for the Gift of Life. Memorials may be made to Pardee Cancer Center 315 E Warwick Dr, Alma, MI 48801 or American Heart Association
