Charles William Yost
Pittsburg - Charles William Yost, 93, longtime business owner of Yost Realty Properties of Pittsburg, passed away at 6:00 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Medicalodge of Pittsburg.
He was born at Joplin, Missouri to Jim and Lena (Buford) Yost. He graduated from Pittsburg High School.
Following high school, he joined the Merchant Marines and served until being honorably discharged.
He married Mary Bowers and they had celebrated 73 years of marriage.
Mr. Yost managed Kroger Stores. He then became a Personal Manager and Purchasing Agent for Helio Aircraft. In 1971, he opened Yost Realty Properties with his wife Mary, which they still managed until present time.
Survivors include his wife, Mary of the home; his four children, Dan Yost (Kathy) of Frisco, Texas, Jim Yost (Jan) of Georgetown, Texas, Mary Jeanette Teel (Mark) of Columbus, Kansas, and Cheryl Hutchins (Jay) of Pittsburg; eleven grandchildren, Lance Hutchins (Madhu), Brian Hutchins (Stacy), Holly Kent (Clayton), Michelle Hamilton (Gene), Chris Teel (Lindsey), Josh Yost (Allison), Julie Yost, Chad Yost (Mary), Ashley Wight (Avery), Chaise Wyatt (Lennie), and Joey Riss (Jeff); nineteen great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
A private family graveside will be held Monday (Nov. 9) at Garden of Memories with Father Andrew Labenz officiating. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to sign the register book at the Brenner Mortuary. The family suggests memorials be given to Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Fund &/or Parkinson's Foundation. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com
. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg.