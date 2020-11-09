1/1
Charles William Yost
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles William Yost
Pittsburg - Charles William Yost, 93, longtime business owner of Yost Realty Properties of Pittsburg, passed away at 6:00 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Medicalodge of Pittsburg.
He was born at Joplin, Missouri to Jim and Lena (Buford) Yost. He graduated from Pittsburg High School.
Following high school, he joined the Merchant Marines and served until being honorably discharged.
He married Mary Bowers and they had celebrated 73 years of marriage.
Mr. Yost managed Kroger Stores. He then became a Personal Manager and Purchasing Agent for Helio Aircraft. In 1971, he opened Yost Realty Properties with his wife Mary, which they still managed until present time.
Survivors include his wife, Mary of the home; his four children, Dan Yost (Kathy) of Frisco, Texas, Jim Yost (Jan) of Georgetown, Texas, Mary Jeanette Teel (Mark) of Columbus, Kansas, and Cheryl Hutchins (Jay) of Pittsburg; eleven grandchildren, Lance Hutchins (Madhu), Brian Hutchins (Stacy), Holly Kent (Clayton), Michelle Hamilton (Gene), Chris Teel (Lindsey), Josh Yost (Allison), Julie Yost, Chad Yost (Mary), Ashley Wight (Avery), Chaise Wyatt (Lennie), and Joey Riss (Jeff); nineteen great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
A private family graveside will be held Monday (Nov. 9) at Garden of Memories with Father Andrew Labenz officiating. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to sign the register book at the Brenner Mortuary. The family suggests memorials be given to Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Fund &/or Parkinson's Foundation. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brenner Mortuary
114 E. 4th St.
Pittsburg, KS 66762
620-231-5600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by themorningsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved