Charlotte "June" Knopp
age 91, of Lawton, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Bronson LakeView Hospital in Paw Paw. A Private Graveside Service will take place at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant next to her husband. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mt. Pleasant First Church of the Nazarene, 1980 S. Lincoln Rd., Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858. Envelopes are also available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. June was born to Earl and Doris (Taylor) Anderson in Mount Pleasant on April 28, 1929. June attended Mt. Pleasant High School and graduated in 1947. She married Arthur Wayne Knopp in 1948 and was married for 48 years before he preceded her in death in 1996. June was a member of the Mt. Pleasant First Church of the Nazarene since 1958 and taught Sunday School and was on the church board for many years. June worked as a volunteer for the Salvation Army, Commission on Aging and the I.C.D.C Thrift Shop. June lived in Lawton, Michigan for the past five years of her life at White Oaks Assisted Living Retirement Community. June is survived by two children, Kay (Jon) Topinka of Rochester Hills, Terry Knopp of Paw Paw; grandchildren, Erik (Kristine), Aaron (Ola) and Allyssa Topinka of Rochester Hills and Krista Knopp of Fichers, IN; Ryan Knopp, Sheree (Josh) Vandenberg of Paw Paw; great-grandchildren Aspen Vandenberg of Paw Paw, and Trestyn Mayberry of Fichers, IN., Mya and Avery Topinka of Waterford; brothers, Loren (Denise) Anderson of Mt. Pleasant, John (Joanne) Anderson of Edmore; sister-in-law Linda Anderson of Weidman; and many nieces and nephews also survive. June was preceded in death by her parents; husband Arthur; brothers, and Don and Lee Anderson. You may view June’s obituary online and send a condolence the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com

Published in Morning Sun from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
