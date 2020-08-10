1/1
Cheri Lynn (Baughman) Sjoberg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cheri's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheri Sjoberg, 65, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at her home. Per her wishes there will be no service. Her ashes will be laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery. Cheri was born February 21, 1955, in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, daughter of the late Ralph and Joan (Bailey) Baughman. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1973 and spent 10 years in the aviation field, retiring from CMU in 2016. Cheri is survived by her brother, Mark (Jackie) Baughman of Mt. Pleasant; brother in-law, Joe Zuker of Mt. Pleasant; nephew, Jeff (Vicky) Zuker of Star, ID; and grandnieces, Joslyne and Jordan Zuker. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Cindy Zuker in 2019; and nephew, Brian Zuker. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service
2300 S. Lincoln Rd.
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
(989) 773-5616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by themorningsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved