Cheri Sjoberg, 65, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at her home. Per her wishes there will be no service. Her ashes will be laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery. Cheri was born February 21, 1955, in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, daughter of the late Ralph and Joan (Bailey) Baughman. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1973 and spent 10 years in the aviation field, retiring from CMU in 2016. Cheri is survived by her brother, Mark (Jackie) Baughman of Mt. Pleasant; brother in-law, Joe Zuker of Mt. Pleasant; nephew, Jeff (Vicky) Zuker of Star, ID; and grandnieces, Joslyne and Jordan Zuker. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Cindy Zuker in 2019; and nephew, Brian Zuker. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com
