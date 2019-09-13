|
|
Cheryl A. Corell, age 50 of Clare, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Ann Arbor. Cheryl was born the daughter of David and Diane (Priest) Ladd on June 11, 1969 in Cadillac. She was united in marriage to David Corell on May 11, 1994. Together they moved to Clare from Mt. Pleasant in 2009. Cheryl had earned her degree in education from Central Michigan University; having been a preschool teacher at the MMCAA Preschool in Clare. She enjoyed being outdoors, reading and spending time with her family. Cheryl is survived by her husband Dave; children Michael Corell of Evart and Kaitlyn (Derek) Holbeck of Clare; her parents David and Diane Ladd of Evart and a brother Mark Ladd of Mt. Pleasant. A Memorial Service will be held at the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2 P.M. with Pastor Rob Rounds officiating. Friends may gather with the family prior to the services from noon until 2 P.M. Memorial contributions are suggested to Humane Society of Midland County. On-line condolences may be left at www.stephenson-wyman.com
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 15, 2019