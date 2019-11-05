Home

Cheryl L. Elliott (Hedley) a loving and dedicated wife, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday October 30th, 2019, at Pittsburgh, PA. Born in Lansing, MI on March 16, 1958, she was one of six children of the late James and Doris Hedley. Sharon (Derek) Kalush, Pat (Dean) Kranz, Brain Hedley, Colleen Hedley and Laurie Hilderbrand. Along with many nieces and nephews. She was a 1976 graduate of Sacred Heart Academy, Mt. Pleasant, MI, she continued her education at Central Michigan University (1980 Bachelor of Science) and Ferris State University (1992 Bachelor of Science in Business-Accountancy). Loving wife for 39 years of Grant S. Elliott. Cheryl enjoyed working as an Oil & Gas. Accountant, travelling, music, art, reading, spending time in libraries, she was a sci-fi fan and loved mysteries. She also loved flowers especially lilacs, and spending time with family and friends. Services Private. Arrangements entrusted to Schellhaas & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to your local food pantry.
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 10, 2019
