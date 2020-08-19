Cheryl Rondy, 70, of Remus, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at The Laurels of Mt. Pleasant. She was born August 16, 1950, in Alma, Michigan, daughter of the late Donald Jacob and Bernice Marie (Nartker) Gimmey. After graduating from Shepherd High School in 1968, Cherrie married James E. Rondy on April 12, 1969, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Some of her favorite pastimes were crafts, cross-stitching, puzzles, hanging out with her girlfriends, and playing cards with her husband. More than anything, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Cherrie is survived by her husband of 51 years, Jim; two children, James (Rochelle) Rondy Jr. of Gainesville, TX and Michelle Crawford of Columbus, GA; eight grandchildren, Jerome, Anthony, Lucas, Amanda, and Jaden and Zac, MacKenzy, and Ethan; three great grandchildren; three siblings, Gary (Sandy) Gimmey of Lansing, Terry (Sandy) Gimmey of St. Johns, and Shelly (Steve) Johnson of Lawrenceburg, TN; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Charles Rondy; grandson, Alexx Crawford; brother, Michael Gimmey; and parents in-law, Don and Shirley Rondy. A Funeral Mass for Cherrrie will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 22, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Don Henkes as celebrant. Interment will be in Broomfield Township Cemetery immediately following. The family will receive friends at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home on Friday from 4-6 p.m. with the Vigil Service beginning at 6 p.m. Visitation continues at the church on Saturday one hour prior to Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Cancer Services of Isabella County. Envelopes will be available at the church and funeral home. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com