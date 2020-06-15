Gardner, Cheryl Lynn, passed away early morning on the 12th of June 2020. She had been battling GBM (brain cancer) for 14 months. Just prior to her passing she was surrounded by all her children, and many other loving family members and friends. Her passing at home with everyone around her is exactly what she wanted and planned for. Cheryl was so strong through all of this process, from the day she was diagnosed and through the following months, she said "It's OK" or "It will be OK" she pressed on and worked through it, she never let anything get her down. Everyone she knew thought she was an amazing woman. Cheryl was a wonderful and patient wife of 25 years to Jeff Gardner of Petoskey. She was an imaginative homeschooling teacher and loving mother to Megan Gardner, Thomas Gardner, Jacob Gardner, Kalli Gardner, Kennedy Gardner, and Nicole Gardner. She was the Eldest Daughter to Dan and Elaine Abbott of Edmore Michigan. She was the sister to Renee Killian and Lori Sadler. Cheryl was an Aunt and loved all of her nieces and nephews. She was a friend and loved sharing with her friends. She loved all of her pets, and especially her chickens. She Loved cooking and Canning. She loved tending to her garden and delighted in preserving the produce she grew. She danced and squealed every time a canning lid sealed. She loved books from an early age and achieved her dream of having a personal library, especially her collection of identification guides for insects, animals, and plants. She had fun growing up with all of her cousins, aunts, and uncles in Edmore Michigan. She graduated in 1990 from Montabella High. Cheryl Graduated from Davenport University in Grand Rapids with a Bachelors Degree in Computer Programming and Accounting. Peace be with you Cheryl, Jesus has you A funeral service will be held for Cheryl at 11:00 AM on July 1, 2020 with a light luncheon to follow at 3030 Camp Sherwood Road, Boyne City, MI 49712. Memorial donations in Cheryl's name may be directed to the Boyne City District Library, 201 East Main Street, Boyne City, MI 49712. Family and friends wishing to share a thought or memory are encouraged to do so online at



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store