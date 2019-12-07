|
Harvey-Riley, Cherylle K.; age 74, of Shepherd passed away Friday, December 6 at MidMichigan Health – Midland Hospital with family by her side. Cherylle was born April 30, 1945 the daughter of Clarence and Phyllis (Pratt) Shattuck. She married George “Mike” Edward Harvey on February 11, 1961 who preceded her in death in 2001. She later married William Riley on July 9, 2011. Cherylle enjoyed gardening, sewing, watching the birds, collecting stones, and baking. She started Cherylle’s Cottage Bakery in 1995 and was well known for her wedding cakes and catering weddings as well as funerals. She proudly served meals for the local Shepherd Rotary Club for 25 years and also provided meals for homeless shelters. Cherylle is survived by her husband William; 4 children Michael (Kelly) Harvey of Shepherd, Tina (Richard) Holp of Rosebush, Tony (Amanda) Harvey of Beaverton, and Christopher Harvey of Mt. Pleasant; 9 grandchildren Jennifer, Kariann, Amanda, Sara, Michael, Amy, Bradley, Anthony, and Andrew; 17 great grandchildren; Siblings Alan (Peg) Shattuck of Alma, Rod (Myrna) Shattuck of Alma, Minard (Jennifer) Shattuck of Mt. Pleasant, Tisha Shattuck of Alma, Don Claybaugh of Breckenridge, Donna Mitchell of Breckenridge, Jeff Claybaugh of Ionia, and Ronnie Fisher of Lansing; sister-in-law Bev Shattuck; and numerous nieces and nephews. Cherylle is preceded by her late husband Mike, both her parents, her son Franklin Harvey, and her brother Cecil Shattuck. Services for Cherylle will by Wednesday, December 11 at 11 a.m. at the Shepherd United Methodist Church with Pastor Janet Larner officiating. There will be visitation on Tuesday, December 10 at Berry Funeral Home from 3-8 p.m.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 8, 2019