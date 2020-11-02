1/1
Chester James Richards
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chester James Richards, age 75, of Alma passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Mid-Michigan Medical Center-Gratiot. He was born October 19, 1945 in Alma the son of Chester James and Laura Marie (Berry) Richards. He was a 1964 graduate of Alma High School and served his country in the United States Army, until his honorable discharge on December 13, 1971. Chester married Linda Sue Grover on June 29, 1968 in Elm Hall, a blessed union of 52 years. Chester worked for Redman Trailers for eight years and retired from Oxford Automotive after 31 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and viewing elk at Pigeon River State Forest. He especially loved spending time with his family. Chester is survived by his wife, Linda Richards; three sons, Jeffery (Barbara) Richards, Joseph (Leann) Richards and James (Cassandra) Richards; eight grandchildren, Nick Brauher, Jacob, Cassidy, Kyle, Kasey (Samantha) Kami, Remington and Emma Richards; five great-grandchildren, Karter and Hayden Richards, Landon, Logan and Aden Brauher; a sister-in-law, Linda K. Richards; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Calvin Richards; niece, Janae Richards; and a great-nephew, Damien Woodworth. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11 am at Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma with Pastor Bob Fall of the Seville Community Church of God officiating. Interment will be held in Chapel Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 10 am until the time of services at the funeral home. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to the Gratiot County Commission on Aging Ramp Funding. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of Davita Dialysis in Alma and special friend Sara Jean for the loving care they showed Chester. To view Chester’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home - Alma
531 N State St.
Alma, MI 48801
989-463-8970
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by themorningsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved