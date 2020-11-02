Chester James Richards, age 75, of Alma passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Mid-Michigan Medical Center-Gratiot. He was born October 19, 1945 in Alma the son of Chester James and Laura Marie (Berry) Richards. He was a 1964 graduate of Alma High School and served his country in the United States Army, until his honorable discharge on December 13, 1971. Chester married Linda Sue Grover on June 29, 1968 in Elm Hall, a blessed union of 52 years. Chester worked for Redman Trailers for eight years and retired from Oxford Automotive after 31 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and viewing elk at Pigeon River State Forest. He especially loved spending time with his family. Chester is survived by his wife, Linda Richards; three sons, Jeffery (Barbara) Richards, Joseph (Leann) Richards and James (Cassandra) Richards; eight grandchildren, Nick Brauher, Jacob, Cassidy, Kyle, Kasey (Samantha) Kami, Remington and Emma Richards; five great-grandchildren, Karter and Hayden Richards, Landon, Logan and Aden Brauher; a sister-in-law, Linda K. Richards; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Calvin Richards; niece, Janae Richards; and a great-nephew, Damien Woodworth. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11 am at Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma with Pastor Bob Fall of the Seville Community Church of God officiating. Interment will be held in Chapel Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 10 am until the time of services at the funeral home. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to the Gratiot County Commission on Aging Ramp Funding. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of Davita Dialysis in Alma and special friend Sara Jean for the loving care they showed Chester. To view Chester’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store