Chester Wyant

Chester (Chet) Wyant, 99, of Mt. Pleasant, MI, passed away October 22, 2020 following a lengthy stay at Crestwood Village Assisted Living. Born September 27, 1921, near Winn, MI, to Conrad and Chloe (Delo) Wyant, he was the fourth of five children. He farmed with his brothers, sisters, and widowed mother until serving three years in the United States Army. A sergeant during WWII in the Pacific Theatre, he was a two-time Bronze Star recipient. In 1945, Chester returned and resumed farming Wyant property near Winn. In 1948, he married Marion Murphy Medlar, a widow from Alma, MI, with two small children. They were together 65 years, with Marion preceding Chet in death in 2013. He was also predeceased by his brothers, Wilbur and Calvin; sisters, Dorothy and Lena; and one grandchild, Eric. He is survived by all of his children: Robert Medlar, Jeannie (John) Main, Chet (Cathy) Wyant, Shirley Wyant, and Betty Jo (Chaz) Shindorf. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and many great- and great-great grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Chet will be remembered for making an impression on everyone he met, yet he spent a lifetime trying to impress no one. His passion for nature, and his quick wit and uncommon outlook on life will be deeply missed. The family would like to express a huge heartfelt thank-you to the staff at Crestwood Village for their care and devotion to Chester the past five years, and to Residential Home Health and Hospice for their attentive support in recent weeks (months). Visitation will be Tuesday October 27, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home, 2300 S. Lincoln Road, Mt. Pleasant, MI. with internment immediately following at Union Cemetery at Blanchard and Littlefield Roads, Winn, MI.



