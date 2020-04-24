|
Chris Fredric "Buddy" Engle Jr., 42, of St. Louis, MI, passed peacefully away after a brief illness that was not COVID-19 related on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family and loved ones. In following Chris' wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Chris' life will take place at a later date. Chris was born in Alma, MI on October 6, 1977, the son of Chris and Kristine (Shankel) Engle. He graduated from Breckenridge High School with the class of 1996. He also received an associate degree in AG Science from MSU in 1998. Chris enjoyed traveling all over the world and used every opportunity to go sport fishing. One of his greatest joys was spending time with friends and family. Chris liked to play cards, cheating if necessary in order to win. He was the "Karaoke King" who loved all sports and was an avid MSU Spartans fan. Chris is survived by his parents Chris and Kristine Engle, his sister Selina Engle, the love of his life Traci Alspaugh and her son Jaymon Alspaugh. Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 25, 2020