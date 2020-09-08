1/1
Christina R. Romero
Age 45, of St. Louis, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at her home. Christina was born March 4, 1975 in Alma, the daughter of Gary and Judy (Fox) Zimmerman. She graduated from Three River High School with the class of 1993. Christina married Angel Romero on December 14, 2007 in Mt. Pleasant. She attended the Alma Church of God, was a member of the VFW Auxiliary in St. Louis, was a Girl Scout Leader for 7 years, volunteered with Girls on the Run and Relay for Life and at Christmas gave gifts for Angel Trees. Christina loved spending time with her children and enjoyed taking pictures and reading. She is survived by her husband Angel Romero, daughters Elizabeth and Maria Romero, parents Gary and Judy Zimmerman, step-children Rosanna, Sara, Angel Jr., Alexander and Sonya Romero, 10 grandchildren, brother Scott (Malissa) Zimmerman and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Christina was preceded in death by her grandparents Stan and Betty Jean Fox, Alvin and Juanita Zimmerman and uncle Jim Fox. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 1 pm at the Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Riverdale with Pastor Erin Taylor officiating. Interment will follow in Elm Hall Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm and Friday from 12 pm until time of service all at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Romero Family. To view Christina’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Morning Sun from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home - Riverdale
6479 N. Lumberjack Rd.
Riverdale, MI 48877
989-833-7352
