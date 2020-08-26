After a long battle with Parkinson’s and heart disease, Christine Ann Eldred, 83, passed away peacefully, August 26, 2020. Christine was a well-loved resident of Blanchard, Michigan for 81 years, living her last two years with her son and daughter-in-law in Allegan. Christine was born on April 4th, 1937 and was married to her high school sweetheart, Keith Sherman Eldred, Sr. on July 7th 1957. They lived and raised their family in rural Blanchard, where Christine enjoyed being a homemaker. Taking care of her family was her greatest love-cooking, baking, canning and freezing the bounty of the garden she loved to grow. If you knew Christine and had a baby, you were lucky to receive a hand knit sweater. Everyone she knew also had many hand crocheted Christmas ornaments. She babysat over 75 children over the years, many calling her grandma Christine to this day. She also made the most beautiful wedding and birthday cakes and a church dinner was not complete without her rolls-she also made the best apple pie. A member of the United by Faith Christian Church of Edmore, she served in many ministries, including teaching Sunday school, serving as a deaconess, and singing in the choir. She is survived by her three sons Kevin (Jonita) Eldred of Edmore, Brian (Jill) Eldred of Mt. Pleasant, Keith (Beth) Eldred of Allegan, and daughter Lisa (John) Steinkopf of Livonia. Grandchildren and great grandchildren(who called her cookie grandma-she always had some ready): Trent & Melissa Eldred, Lydia and Tripp of Blanchard, Tyler Eldred, Brody of Centerburg, Ohio, Bethany Eldred (Ethan Totten) of Torrance, California, Kenny and Brittany (Eldred) Smith, Gianni, Gage, Gabriella of Mt. Pleasant, Lucas & Mallory Eldred of Allegan, Micah Eldred of Allegan, Anthony and Rebekah (Eldred) Meyer, Silas, Elaina, and Isaac of Allegan, Marcos and Hayley (Steinkopf) Bonafede of Gross Pointe Park, and Chelsea Steinkopf of Waterford. Step-grandchildren and great grandchildren, Travis Cordell, Andrea and Daveney of South Carolina, Tayler Cordell (Killean Wilcox) of Six Lakes, and Ace Cordell of Camp Pendleton, California. Christine was proceded in death by her parents, Ray and Charlotte Baldwin of Blanchard; husband, Keith Eldred Sr. of Blanchard; sisters, Mary Burns of Pennsylvania, and Lois Smith of Blanchard; and brother, Charles Baldwin of Blanchard. Please join us for a visitation on Sunday, August 30 at the United By Faith Christian Church, 2050 2nd Street, Blanchard (Wyman), Michigan from 1 to 4 pm. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Grace Hospice, 3355 Eagle Park Drive NE, Suite 102, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49525. Condolences to the family may be made by utilizing the guestbook at www.brighamfuneralchapel.com
Please Note: Out of respect for others, please follow the guidelines of social distancing practices. If you are not feeling well, we understand your not being able to attend. Thank you.