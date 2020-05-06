age 62, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at her home. Cremation will take place. Private services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to ARC Isabella, 2426 Parkway Drive, Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858 or R.I.S.E. Advocacy, P.O. Box 743, Mt. Pleasant, MI 48804. Chris was born in Akron, Ohio on October 1, 1957, the daughter of Michael and Kathleen (Snyder) Mikulin. She was a graduate of Wadsworth High School in Akron, Ohio. Chris earned her Master’s Degree in social work from Western Michigan University. She worked for Community Mental Health in Isabella County for 30 years, retiring as a clinical supervisor in May 2014. She volunteered in many capacities and was actively involved with ARC of Central Michigan. Chris is survived by her beloved Lis Cogbill of Mt. Pleasant; brother Michael (Tonya) Mikulin of West Jefferson, OH; sisters Sheila Mikulin of Knoxville, TN, Susan Mikulin of Akron, OH, Cindy (Bill) McCullough of Akron, OH; and her nieces. Chris was preceded in death by her parents. To view Chris’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store