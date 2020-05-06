Christine Marie Mikulin
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
age 62, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at her home. Cremation will take place. Private services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to ARC Isabella, 2426 Parkway Drive, Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858 or R.I.S.E. Advocacy, P.O. Box 743, Mt. Pleasant, MI 48804. Chris was born in Akron, Ohio on October 1, 1957, the daughter of Michael and Kathleen (Snyder) Mikulin. She was a graduate of Wadsworth High School in Akron, Ohio. Chris earned her Master’s Degree in social work from Western Michigan University. She worked for Community Mental Health in Isabella County for 30 years, retiring as a clinical supervisor in May 2014. She volunteered in many capacities and was actively involved with ARC of Central Michigan. Chris is survived by her beloved Lis Cogbill of Mt. Pleasant; brother Michael (Tonya) Mikulin of West Jefferson, OH; sisters Sheila Mikulin of Knoxville, TN, Susan Mikulin of Akron, OH, Cindy (Bill) McCullough of Akron, OH; and her nieces. Chris was preceded in death by her parents. To view Chris’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service
114 S. Bradley
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
(989) 775-9943
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
May 6, 2020
Great all around person.
Joanne Russell
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved